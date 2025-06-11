Submit Release
2025-70 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING DEPLOYMENT OF CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

 

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING DEPLOYMENT OF CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD

 

News Release 2025-70

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                               

June 11, 2025

 

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in releasing the following statement reacting to the unlawful deployment of California National Guard against protestors in California:

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic.

 

“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.

 

“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and support California Attorney General Rob Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.

 

“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk.”

 

Joining Attorney General Lopez in issuing the statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Vermont.

 

# # #

 

