Affordable Housing Project Opens First Phase and Prepares for Next Phase

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

Kahu Kordell Kekoa blesses the first phase of Koa Vista with Governor Green and other key stakeholders.

A dedication and groundbreaking event for Koa Vista took place on March 17, marking the initial phases of a project designed to provide affordable housing for qualifying seniors and families. Developed by Homes Hawai‘i Inc. and GSF LLC, Koa Vista is part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community and will feature 192 rental apartments in two mid-rise buildings, located across from Waipiʻo Costco.

The dedication ceremony celebrated the completion of the first phase of the project, which consists of a seven-story, 95-unit rental apartment building intended for eligible seniors earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. A groundbreaking ceremony also marked the start of construction for the second phase, which will offer affordable rentals for qualifying families.

“Stable, affordable housing is the foundation of strong communities and today, we take another step toward ensuring that Hawai‘i’s families and seniors can live with dignity and security,” said Governor Green. “My administration is committed to building affordable housing, and projects like this show what’s possible when we work together.”

Construction for the $39 million first phase of this affordable rental housing complex began in the summer of 2023 and was completed late last year. Work on the second phase of the project is currently underway and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The project was funded through state and federal tax credits, Hula Mae Multi-Family bond financing, and Rental Housing Revolving Funds from the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

“With the opening of Koa Vista phase one, today is an exciting day and important step in helping reach the state’s goal of housing sustainability for local families,” said Wally Inglis, president of Homes Hawai‘i Inc. “We could not have moved forward with this project without the support from our government partners at the state of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu.”

Amenities include a multi purpose room, laundry facilities and a garden. Tenant applications for phase one are currently being accepted online at www.hawaiiaffordable.com or in person at 1050 Queen St., Suite 304.