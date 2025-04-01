Submit Release
ODIHR observers to Albania’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Wednesday

TIRANA, 1 April 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the election observation mission to the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Tirana on Wednesday, 2 April.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who: 

  • Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When: 

  • 11:00 local time (GMT +2) on 2 April 2025

Where:

  • MAK Hotel, Illyria I room, Sheshi Italia 2, Tirana 1019

Registration:

  • No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Albania, please visit: 

Elections in Albania | OSCE

Media contacts:

Elma Šehalić, Media Analyst: elma.sehalic@odihr.al or +355 68 209 3931

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266, or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl.

