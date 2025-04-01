OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu to visit Serbia
VIENNA/BELGRADE, 1 April 2025 – The OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, will be in Belgrade on 1 and 2 April 2025 for his first official visit to Serbia as OSCE Secretary General.
Secretary General Sinirlioğlu will meet with senior government officials and members of the international community. The Secretary General will also visit the OSCE Mission to Serbia.
