Cutting Through the Red Tape: TOOTRiS Brings on Child Care Leader to Guide Families to the Finish Line

Pamela Salgado announced as Senior Director of Early Childhood Education Programs

Empowering Parents with Seamless Access to Subsidies and Quality Care

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s leader in real-time Child Care solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Pamela Salgado as Senior Director of Early Childhood Education Programs. With over two decades of experience in early childhood education, and a commitment to expanding access to affordable Child Care, Salgado will oversee the company’s key programs, including the T4Kids initiative, which includes growing the Family Child Care Home Education Network (FCCHEN).

Salgado’s wealth of experience in early education includes leadership roles at several prominent organizations, such as LENA, Teachstone, and First 5 California. She holds an undergraduate degree from Stanford University, a Master’s in Educational Leadership, and an MBA from the University of San Diego. This unique combination of educational and business expertise equips her to drive the continued success of the TOOTRiS mission to improve Child Care access nationwide.

“The ability to impact the lives of families and providers through accessible, high-quality Child Care is an incredible opportunity, “ said Pamela Salgado. “I’m excited to join the TOOTRiS team and help expand these programs to ensure that every child and family has the support they need to succeed."

Leading T4Kids: Transforming Access to Affordable Child Care

At TOOTRiS, Salgado will oversee the T4Kids program, a powerful initiative aimed at subsidizing Child Care costs for families in San Diego. T4Kids is designed to address one of the biggest challenges for working parents — access to affordable, high-quality Child Care. With Child Care often serving as a barrier to steady employment or career advancement, T4Kids directly addresses this issue by helping families secure state subsidies, offsetting costs, and ensuring they can find reliable care that meets their needs in the process.

“By alleviating the financial burden of Child Care, T4Kids empowers parents to make decisions that best fit their family's schedules and budget,” Salgado explained. “This is especially important for parents working in demanding sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service. The stability and peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are in safe, nurturing environments allows them to focus on their careers without worrying about unreliable or unaffordable care.”

Expanding Opportunities through FCCHEN: Supporting Home-Based Child Care Providers

In addition, Salgado leads a critical component of the T4Kids initiative, the Family Child Care Home Education Network (FCCHEN), which expands access to quality Child Care by supporting home-based providers. FCCHEN empowers these providers with professional development, business resources, and technology-driven solutions, allowing them to enhance the quality of care while managing the operational complexities of running a small business.

The T4Kids program also benefits Child Care providers, particularly small, independent, and home-based businesses. By connecting them with families in need of care, T4Kids helps providers fill their openings faster and maintain financial stability. Additionally, TOOTRiS supports these providers with ongoing training, resources, and tools that help them navigate compliance and subsidy requirements.

“Through T4Kids, Child Care providers gain access to a steady stream of families, ensuring they can operate at full capacity and grow their businesses. This program helps strengthen the entire Child Care ecosystem, from the families who rely on care to the providers who offer it,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.

“Home-based Child Care is vital for families seeking flexible and affordable options in their communities,” said Salgado. “FCCHEN helps providers navigate the challenges they face, from licensing and compliance to business management and professional development. By equipping them with the tools they need, we can ensure that families have access to stable, high-quality Child Care options.”

A Vision for the Future of Child Care

Salgado’s leadership will play a key role in the continued efforts at TOOTRiS to transform the Child Care sector. The company’s technology-driven platform is designed to make Child Care more accessible and efficient for both families and providers. By offering real-time access to thousands of licensed Child Care providers and streamlining the subsidy process, TOOTRiS is making it easier for families to find and secure affordable care while supporting providers with resources that help them thrive.

“Pamela’s experience in early childhood education, combined with her passion for improving Child Care systems, aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Lezama. “Her leadership will further elevate our programs and drive meaningful impact in communities across the country. Together, we will continue to reshape the Child Care landscape, ensuring that families have the support they need to succeed and that providers can build sustainable, thriving businesses.”

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

For more information about TOOTRiS and its programs, please visit www.tootris.com.

