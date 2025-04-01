Saskatchewan Proclaims April Sikh Heritage Month

CANADA, April 2 - Released on April 1, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed April as Sikh Heritage Month. This month is dedicated to recognizing and honouring the rich culture, history and contributions of the Sikh community.

"Our government values the cultural richness, hard work and community spirit that the Sikh community contributes to Saskatchewan," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "That is why I am pleased to announce that today the Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed the month of April as Sikh Heritage Month."

Sikh Heritage Month provides opportunities to learn about Sikh culture and traditions while educating future generations. It is also a time to recognize the contributions the Sikh communities have made to our province in various fields such as business, arts, education and public service.

"Sikh Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the rich history, culture and contributions of the Sikh community," Guru Nanak Free Kitchen Regina and Calgary Founder Sandeep Sandhu said. "It reminds us of the values of equality, service and compassion, and celebrates the resilience and strength of a diverse community that continues to shape our shared future."

Throughout the month, various events and activities will take place in communities across the province.

