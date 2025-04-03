Submit Release
YWCA Greater Los Angeles Launches Inaugural YHER Event to Honor and Inspire Women Across Los Angeles

YWCA Greater Los Angeles is proud to announce the inaugural YHER (YWCA Honor. Elevate. Respect) event, an empowering gathering bringing together women changemakers from across Los Angeles for an unforgettable day of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration. Taking place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the iconic Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles, the event offers organizations a meaningful opportunity to honor the exceptional women driving excellence in their companies and communities.

The event features an impressive lineup of speakers renowned for their expertise and ability to inspire action. Attendees will hear from Dr. Heather Backstrom, a celebrated leadership coach, who will provide insights on harnessing the power of self-promotion; Wendy Gladney, a respected relationship and community expert, who will share strategies for effective networking; and Sarah Khambatta, PCC, a professional coach, who will offer impactful advice on overcoming imposter syndrome. Together, these thought leaders will empower attendees with practical tools for personal and professional growth.

"YWCA Greater Los Angeles has long championed the phenomenal women who shape our communities," said Lori Carmona, YWCA Greater Los Angeles CEO. "With YHER, we continue this legacy by amplifying their voices and celebrating their achievements across Greater Los Angeles."

In addition to these inspiring sessions, attendees will have the unique opportunity to receive professional headshots, network with fellow changemakers, and celebrate the impactful contributions of women across various industries. This event is more than a gathering—it is a platform to elevate voices, foster connections, and honor excellence.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available. Don’t miss this chance to recognize and celebrate the changemakers shaping the future. Visit https://www.ywcagla.org/yher for details.

About YWCA Greater Los Angeles
YWCA Greater Los Angeles programs offer more than just services; they provide hope and a sense of belonging. From affordable early child development services that allow mothers to pursue economic independence in the workforce, to multi-disciplinary support for sexual assault survivors, to enriching activities that bring joy to seniors, and safe havens where youth can flourish, YWCA Greater Los Angeles is dedicated to transforming lives and building communities where everyone feels valued and supported.

Beverly Durham
YWCA Greater Los Angeles
+1 213-251-1328
ywcagla-comms@ywcagla.org
