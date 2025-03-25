YWCA Greater Los Angeles Unveils 2024-2029 Strategic Plan

YWCA Greater Los Angeles Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YWCA Greater Los Angeles is proud to announce the launch of its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, a comprehensive roadmap to enhance, elevate, and empower our community. This plan aligns with its mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.Each year, the organization touches thousands of lives, providing women, children, youth, survivors of sexual assault, and seniors with the resources and tools to thrive. This new strategic plan sets a bold vision for the next five years to establish YWCA Greater Los Angeles as the model movement that facilitates self-empowerment for women, families, and all sexual assault and domestic violence survivors through holistic, comprehensive care, economic possibilities, and community connection.“The YWCA Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors initiated the development of this strategic plan following the appointment of CEO Lori Carmona, after an extensive search,” said Kymberly Garrett, Board Chairwoman. “Carmona’s leadership during this process guided us in creating a forward-thinking plan that honors our legacy while charting a future where every woman and girl in Los Angeles can thrive.”The 2024-2029 Strategic Plan is built around three key pillars: Enhance, Elevate, and Empower. Under the Enhance pillar, YWCA Greater Los Angeles aims to strengthen and diversify revenue sources, leverage real estate assets to their fullest potential, and expand contracted services to better serve the community.The Elevate pillar focuses on providing responsive and holistic service offerings, forging meaningful partnerships that amplify impact, and enhancing the experience and capabilities of the dedicated team members.Finally, the Empower pillar is dedicated to expanding financial empowerment programs, ensuring high-quality early childhood development and education, broadening intergenerational services, and establishing a continuum of care that supports individuals at every stage of their journey.“Our 2024-2029 Strategic Plan is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to creating lasting, positive change for women and girls across Los Angeles,” said CEO Carmona. “By enhancing our offerings, elevating our team’s capabilities, and empowering the community we serve, we aim to build brighter futures for all.”About YWCA Greater Los AngelesYWCA Greater Los Angeles programs offer more than just services; they provide hope and a sense of belonging. From affordable early child development services that allow mothers to pursue economic independence in the workforce, to multi-disciplinary support for sexual assault survivors, to enriching activities that bring joy to seniors, and safe havens where youth can flourish, YWCA Greater Los Angeles is dedicated to transforming lives and building communities where everyone feels valued and supported.To see the strategic plan, click here

