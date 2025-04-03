The New VisionGauge® 600 Series System Checks Turned and Rotationally Symmetrical Parts

The New 600 Series VisionGauge® inspection & measurement system is a complete benchtop solution that is perfect for checking turned parts The VisionGauge® 600 Series system is ideal for checking threaded parts VisionGauge® by VISIONx, Inc.

The New 600 Series VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparators are designed to check turned and rotationally symmetrical parts with high accuracy.

The new 600 Series VisionGauge® inspection & measurement system allows manufacturers to automatically check turned and rotationally symmetrical parts, across a wide range of industries.” — VISIONx, Inc.

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, CANADA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the release of the new 600 Series VisionGauge® inspection & measurement system . This new system is designed first & foremost to inspect & measure turned and rotationally symmetrical parts, such as:• Screws,• Bolts• Rivets• Shafts• Other turned or formed parts…On the 600 Series VisionGaugesystem, the part is mounted vertically and the system has two motorized encoded axes: one for part rotation and another for vertical movement (i.e. to move up & down the length of the part).The system is used across a wide range of industries, including:• Medical Device manufacturing• Aerospace• Fastener industry• Automotive,• Etc...It has ultra-bright all-LED programmable & computer-controlled illumination, both transmitted (i.e. back illumination) to verify the part’s outline, as well as reflected (i.e. front illumination) to also inspect & measure surface features.The 600 Series VisionGaugesystem has a very high-resolution optical system, with a large depth-of-field and a long working distance and an optical accuracy better than +/-0.00015" (i.e. 4 μm). It produces very crisp & clear, high-contrast, high-resolution images.The 600 Series system has all of VisionGauge’s advanced software capabilities, including:1. CAD Auto-Align™: This patented groundbreaking tool automatically aligns a CAD overlay to a specific part, feature or datum(s) during inspection. Within seconds, it produces repeatable results without any operator supervision, drastically reducing inspection time and improving measurement accuracy.2. CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™: The CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tool automatically determines whether a part is within tolerance and measures the deviation from nominal in real time and with great accuracy.3. Tooth Checker™: Designed to check parts with teeth, the patented Tooth Checker™ tool automatically locates the crests and roots in the inspected part's teeth or threads. It determines, to very high accuracy, if parts fall within their specified tolerance band.4. VisionGaugeThread Measurement Tools: VisionGauge's advanced thread inspection tools perform automatic measurements on a wide range of parts with threads (not just limited to screws!). These non-contact measurements ensure that the related geometric aspects defining the threads conform to their manufactured specifications.The 600 Series VisionGaugesystem has the entire set of powerful VisionGaugemeasurement tools. It can measure:• Roundness,• Runout• Coaxiality• Cylindricity• Parallelism• And much more!The 600 Series system also has all of VisionGauge’s extensive data collection, statistics, charting, data manipulation & exchange and reporting capabilities.And, like all VisionGaugesystems, it can easily be interfaced to external equipment and machinery, such as an automated cell controller a collaborative robot for automated loading & loading, for full “lights out” operation.The 600 Series VisionGaugesystem is very robust and shop-floor-ready. With its intuitive Windows interface, it’s extremely easy to use.The new 600 Series VisionGaugeinspection & measurement system allows manufacturers to automatically check turned and rotationally symmetrical parts, across a wide range of industries. It allows manufacturers to increase productivity, reduce costs, overcome labor scarcity and get all the benefits of VisionGauge, 24/7. It provides manufacturers with a real advantage in today's competitive market.To learn more about the benefits of the VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator , please contact us, either by visiting our web site at www.visionxinc.com or by emailing us at info@visionxinc.com. VISIONx INC . specializes in automated imaging, visual inspection and high accuracy measurement solutions sold worldwide and is the manufacturer of the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator.

