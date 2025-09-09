New VisionGauge® Report Builder Automates Inspection/Measurement Report Generation for Quality Assurance & Traceability

The VisionGauge® Report Builder automatically generates customized reports with full inspection and measurement results, including images, for each part. VisionGauge® by VISIONx, Inc. Quickly and easily build custom reports from templates and automatically populate key fields using real-time data ensuring consistency across every inspection.

VisionGauge® Report Builder streamlines report creation and databasing for complete inspection history using real-time data directly from the inspection system.

Engineers and operators save time by eliminating timely data transfers to third party programs, while managers and quality professionals receive consistent, accurate documentation they can trust.” — Patrick Beauchemin

MONTEAL, QC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISIONx, Inc. is announcing the release of the VisionGauge® Report Builder , a powerful tool designed to streamline the process of creating, customizing, and sharing professional inspection reports. Built with efficiency in mind, the Report Builder integrates seamlessly with VisionGaugemeasurement and inspection systems, such as the VisionGauge Digital Optical Comparator , to transform raw data into polished, customer-ready documentation. This release brings enhanced features that simplify report creation while giving users greater flexibility in personalizing reports to their specific requirements.The new Report Builder includes many useful features:• Customizable Layout Options: Users can quickly set page orientation, adjust margins, and decide whether to include page numbers to setup a professional appearance.• Logo Integration: Companies can easily insert their logos, adjust size and positioning, and apply them consistently across all report pages to ensure every report aligns with corporate branding standards.• Dynamic Header Items: Users can add, rename, and resize header items such as part number, lot number, serial number, operator, inspection date, etc. These fields can be arranged flexibly to best fit the requirements of different industries and reporting standards. Auto-fill key headers transferred from inspection program variables to boost efficiency and accuracy.• Measurement Data Integration: The system directly imports and formats inspection results automatically the with same precision as in VisionGaugeOnLine. Data groups can be organized by section, side, or feature of the inspected part, providing clear and intuitive presentation.• High-Resolution Images: Inspection images are embedded in landscape orientation, ensuring that visual data is presented clearly to support the numerical results.• Print and Export Flexibility: Reports can be previewed, exported to PDF, or sent directly to print. The high-quality output guarantees clarity and professional presentation whether delivered digitally or in hard copy.The VisionGaugeReport Builder delivers the following benefits:• Streamlines report creation and databasing for complete inspection history. Engineers and operators save time by eliminating timely data transfers to third party programs, while managers and quality professionals receive consistent, accurate documentation they can trust. The ability to incorporate company logos and custom headers enhances professionalism, making every report presentation-ready.• Reporting is built directly into inspection programs so a single program can capture all measurements, images, and save the inspection report to a .pdf file on the network completely automatically, without operator intervention.• Quickly and easily build custom reports and automatically populate key fields using real-time data ensuring consistency across every inspection.• The VisionGaugeReport Builder ensures repeatability and reliability: Templates can be reused across multiple projects, reducing setup time and standardizing reporting practices.• High-resolution images substantiate each inspection report, supporting both internal quality initiatives and customer requirements.• Automatically build a complete, searchable inspection history with zero extra effort for every part.• Enables organizations to deliver faster, clearer, and more professional detailed inspection documentation directly from the inspection system - helping them stand out in competitive markets where accuracy and presentation quality matter.With its intuitive interface, customizable templates, and advanced output options, the VisionGaugeReport Builder is an indispensable tool for modern manufacturing and quality control.To learn more about the VisionGaugeReport Builder and VisionGaugeinspection and measurement systems including the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator, contact VISIONx Inc. at www.visionxinc.com or by emailing info@visionxinc.com.VISIONx INC. specializes in automated imaging, visual inspection and high accuracy measurement solutions sold worldwide and is the manufacturer of the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator.

The New VisionGauge® Report Builder

