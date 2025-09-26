Missouri Attorney General’s Office Secures Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator in Benton County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Goy Hamilton following a successful bench trial in Benton County, Missouri. The Court found that Hamilton meets the legal criteria to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law, resulting in his commitment to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for control, care, and treatment.

“My Office remains steadfast in our mission to protect Missourians from sexually violent predators,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Thanks to the diligent work of our Sexually Violent Predator Unit, the Court has ensured that a dangerous individual can no longer threaten the safety of our communities. We will continue to fight for justice and public safety with every tool available to us.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual offenders who have been previously convicted of a sexually violent offense and currently suffer from a mental abnormality which makes them more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility.

Hamilton has an extensive history of sexually offending against young boys beginning in 1973 and spanning three states (Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri), with six convictions for child-related sex offenses. At trial, two expert psychologists testified that Hamilton has a present diagnosis of pedophilic disorder, which is a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of predatory sexual violence if not confined to a secure facility.

On September 26, 2025, following a bench trial, the Honorable James O. Kjar of the Benton County Circuit Court found Hamilton to be a Sexually Violent Predator and ordered him committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Schafer and Paige Wheeler as part of the Missouri Attorney General’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit.

Just as the Sexually Violent Predator Unit exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys. The AGO continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at

https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/