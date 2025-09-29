Attorney General Hanaway Announces Felony Charges Against Former St. Peters Insurance Agent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that her Office has filed felony charges against Pamela Walsh following an investigation into deceptive practices at her husband’s now-closed insurance agency, J. Walsh Insurance in St. Peters. Walsh faces nine counts of Deceptive Business Practices, a Class E felony under Missouri law, as well as nine counts of Fraud in the Sale of Insurance, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“These charges reflect our commitment to protect Missouri consumers from fraud and to hold bad actors accountable,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office will continue to pursue those who take advantage of hardworking families and ensure that they face justice.”

According to the complaint, from August 2022 through November 2024, Walsh sold commercial property insurance policies to nine condominium associations but failed to forward their premiums to insurance carriers or actually obtain coverage, leaving the associations uninsured. She also forged documents purporting to be genuine insurance policies, creating the false impression that the victims had valid coverage. In total, Walsh pocketed more than $160,000 from the scheme, which affected more than 100 families in Missouri.

The Attorney General’s Office was assisted in its investigation by the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI), which has revoked Walsh’s license. “Like the Attorney General’s Office, the Missouri DCI is dedicated to consumer protection. Ensuring that all Missourians can access the financial security of insurance products to protect their health, life and property is why we exist,” said DCI Director Angela Nelson. “We are honored to partner with the Attorney General in this incredibly important mission.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Pamela Walsh or J. Walsh Insurance may have defrauded them to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Pamela Walsh are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

