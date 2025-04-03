Belmont City Press Shines a Spotlight on revolv Real Estate Agents at The Game Changers Conference

Four revolv agents were featured keynote speakers at the transformative event celebrating community-focused leadership.

The revolv Real Estate agents didn’t just show up, they stood out. Their heart-led approach to real estate is exactly what today’s industry needs.” — Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of The Game Changers Conference

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC presented The Game Changers Conference ( TheGameChangersConference.com ), bringing together entrepreneurs, coaches, real estate professionals, and small business leaders for a full day of hands-on learning, networking, and keynote sessions designed to build credibility and visibility in business.Organized by Empower Your Epic Self (EYES) and hosted by Red Hilton of Belmont City Press LLC, the event was curated to elevate mission-driven professionals from all industries by helping them master the power of public speaking and storytelling. The day included workshops, expert-led coaching, and the opportunity for each attendee to step onto the keynote stage to share their unique message.Among the standout moments of the day was the impressive showing from revolv Real Estate , a values-based brokerage serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island, known for empowering agents to specialize in service-driven niches. Four of the event’s keynote speakers were revolv agents, and each one delivered a powerful presentation on how they use real estate as a platform for community impact and transformation.“What we witnessed from the revolv agents on stage was nothing short of inspiring,” said Hilton, founder of Belmont City Press and host of The Game Changers Conference. “They weren’t just talking about buying and selling homes, they were talking about changing lives. These are the kinds of professionals who bring soul to the service industry.”The revolv Real Estate team’s presence wasn’t just notable—it was transformative. These agents demonstrated how real estate, when approached with purpose, can deeply impact lives and communities. Their keynote talks highlighted not just what they do, but why they do it—and that message resonated with everyone in the room. Some takeaways from the agents included the power of authenticity, the importance of niche expertise, and the value of showing up for your community.Michael PereiraHelping Investors Say Yes to the AddressAs founder of 'Say Yes to the Address by Mike', Michael Pereira captivated the audience with his keynote on empowering contractors and flippers to build long-term wealth through strategic investments. He emphasized how the right property and the right mindset can transform a flip into a full-time, sustainable business. His session offered high-value insights for investors, real estate professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to make smarter decisions in fast-moving markets. To learn more visit SayYesToTheAddressByMike.comAnne SoaresWhere Pets and Their People Feel at HomeAnne Soares brought warmth and relatability to the stage as she spoke about finding homes that fit both the homeowner and their furry friends. Her talk struck a chord with pet lovers in the audience, as she broke down the challenges and joys of navigating real estate with pets in mind. Soares holistic, heart-first approach helps her clients feel truly at home—and her keynote reminded us that home is where all members of the family feel safe and supported. To learn more visit AnneSoares.comDesmond NascimentoA Voice for Homeowners Dissatisfied or in CrisisIn a deeply emotional and motivating keynote, Desmond Nascimento spoke directly to the struggles of homeowners facing foreclosure or discouraged by failed attempts to sell. He outlined how he helps clients regain hope through fresh strategies, clear communication, and trusted networks of off-market investors. His speech was a moving example of using professional skills to deliver dignity, options, and advocacy for those who need it most. For more information visit Desmond.revolvrealestate.com.Lynette LacerdaFrom Portsmouth Farm Girl to Real Estate PowerhouseKnown as THAT1Realtor Lynette, Lynette Lacerda delivered a masterclass in business reinvention. Reflecting on her upbringing on her grandparents’ farm and a career managing over $300M in real estate assets, Lacerda showed the audience how hard work, heart, and heritage can fuel entrepreneurial success. She shared stories of concierge-level service, from estate cleanouts to staging and project management, cementing her status as a go-to resource in Rhode Island and Massachusetts real estate. For more information visit Lynette.revolvrealestate.com.A Conference Built on Connection, Visibility, and Community ImpactThe Game Changers Conference isn’t your typical business event. It’s a visibility accelerator that brings together speakers and seasoned professionals to step into the spotlight. With a powerful mix of workshops, stage time, and community-building, the event is a launchpad for anyone ready to amplify their voice and claim their space.The morning featured an interactive session on media strategy, writing for visibility, and developing keynote skills. Attendees were then guided through the art of storytelling, connecting with their ideal audience, and creating content that converts. In the afternoon, each participant took the stage to deliver a five-minute keynote presentation—an exercise in courage, branding, and connection.To ensure every voice was heard and amplified, each speaker received one-on-one coaching from conference host Hilton ahead of the event to refine their message and delivery. The day concluded with a 'Think Tank' collaboration that sparked new partnerships and expanded professional networks.“This conference wasn’t just about speaking, it was about being seen. It was about showing up for your community, your business, and yourself,” said Hilton. “The revolv agents exemplified that. They brought their hearts to the mic and left everyone educated, entertained, and inspired.”About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique bookpublisher. The company specializes in elevating entrepreneurs, real estate agents, and coaches by helping them establish credibility, brand their expertise, and simplify their messaging. Through courses, coaching, publishing, and publicity, BCP helps clients grow their businesses and claim their niche in the marketplace. Founder Red Hilton is a national speaker, published author, and business coach known for turning visibility into opportunity.

