Old North Church and Campus Study Report

The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Old North Church and Campus in the North End as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Christ Church in the City of Boston, familiarly known as "Old North,” is one of the most historically significant churches in America. Built between 1723-1740 on Salem Street in Boston's North End, Old North is famous for the two lanterns that were placed in its steeple on the night of April 18, 1775 to signal to the Sons of Liberty in Charlestown that British troops were marching to Lexington and Concord by the shortest route across the Charles River. The Old North Church and Campus became an internationally recognized symbol of freedom thanks to the poem "Paul Revere's Ride," written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1860 on the eve of the Civil War. It is also one of the most visited sites on Boston's Freedom Trail.

In addition to its significance as a symbol of American patriotism, Old North also has strong ties to English traditions. It is the oldest standing church building in Boston, and a rare example of Georgian architecture built in the style of Sir Christopher Wren.

Today, researchers are working to uncover additional facets of Old North’s significance by illuminating the stories of those who have been previously excluded from the broader historical narrative of the church, including its Black and Indigenous members.

