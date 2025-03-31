Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-01-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 1, 2025. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30.

Steelhead angler effort along the Upper Salmon River continued shifting upstream last week. Angler effort increased significantly near the Pahsimeroi River confluence in location code 17 and even more so upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19. Outside of these areas, angler effort was noticeably lower than in previous weeks.

The best average catch rates last week were observed in location codes 17 and 19. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 17 hours per steelhead caught, while those interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught. In contrast, anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 39 hours per steelhead caught. No anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 or downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 reported catching a steelhead.