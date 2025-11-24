Changes to muzzleloader elk seasons in Palouse and Dworshak zones
Muzzleloader elk hunters planning to hunt the Palouse and Dworshak zones need to be aware of the following season changes for the 2025 season.
In the Palouse zone, units 8 and 11A are now open only for the harvesting of antlerless elk and on or within 1 mile of private agricultural lands. The season is open from December 2-December 14. Unit 8A is open for the harvesting of spike or antlerless elk from December 2-December 5, then is open for spike elk only from December 6-December 14.
In the Dworshak zone the muzzleloader season is open to antlered elk from December 2-December 14. Hunting for antlerless elk with a muzzleloader in the Dworshak zone is now only open to those with the appropriate controlled hunt tag.
Hunters are reminded they need to have a valid hunting license, appropriate elk tag and a muzzleloader permit to participate in these hunts. Contact the Clearwater region office at (208) 799-5010 for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.