ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Nov. 20

Watch the full recap of the November 20, 2025 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Lewiston. Topics covered include the adoption of administrative rules, 2025 Nonresident Tag Draw update, CWD update, and more.

