Gonzaga University’s Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Team Wins the 2025 ...

Washington, D.C. – Gonzaga University School of Law is proud to announce the victory of its Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Team at the 2025 National Finals in Washington, D.C., where the team earned the prestigious title of National Champions, as well as the award for Best Brief. The Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition is a nationally recognized event that challenges law students to develop expertise in trademark law and hone their advocacy skills. The final competition, held on March 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., marked the culmination of a challenging and rewarding season.

The team, composed of Alexia (Lexi) Howard-Mullins, Jaren Perry, Karla Lozano-Smith, and Evan Surrency, had previously earned second place in the San Francisco regional competition in early February. After a brief respite, they dedicated themselves to rigorous preparation for the National Finals, which included arguments before a panel of esteemed judges, all members of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

In the National Finals, the Gonzaga team faced off against some of the nation’s top law schools, including USC and Northeastern. Karla and Evan delivered impressive arguments against USC, while Lexi and Jaren presented a standout performance against Northeastern. Their arguments were described as the most polished, articulate, and informative of the competition, earning them top recognition.

After a tense wait, the team’s hard work was rewarded when they were announced as the winners of the Best Brief award. As the announcement of the National Champion drew near, Gonzaga was thrilled to hear the current Chief Judge of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board declare them the First Place overall team in this year’s competition.

The success of the team would not have been possible without the generous support of the Spokane legal community. Special thanks are extended to Lee & Hayes, PC for providing the team with meeting space, practice judges, and financial support. In addition, numerous attorneys served as practice judges, including those from Kutak Rock, Block, Inc., and the Ninth Circuit. Gonzaga Law School extends its immense gratitude to the coaches Rhett Barney, Partner at Lee & Hayes, and Libby Zinke, IP Counsel at Plaid, for their phenomenal support and guidance from start to finish.

During the event, team members reflected on their journey through the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court experience. One student shared that Saul had pushed them beyond their comfort zone, while another noted that the program had instilled in them newfound confidence and conviction. Many highlighted the invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities provided throughout the process.

“As coaches, it has been an incredible privilege to witness the growth of these students—both professionally and personally,” said Coach Rhett Barney. “The smiles and pride they exhibited on Saturday were a clear reflection of their hard-earned success. It was truly a great day to be a Zag.”

The Gonzaga Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Team’s victory in Washington, D.C. is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the strong support of the Gonzaga University School of Law community.



About The Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition

