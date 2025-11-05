Expanding Opportunity for Colville Students and Extending a Local Legacy

A newly established scholarship at Gonzaga University is opening doors for students from Stevens, Pend Oreille and Ferry Counties. This scholarship was established to honor the memory of Russell Loren Larsen—a lifelong citizen of Colville, Washington—by promoting and ensuring future generations can access higher education at a prestigious University close to home.

The endowed scholarship honors its namesake’s intelligence, integrity and compassion for others. His character inspired family members to give their best in every endeavor. As a member of the Boy Scouts of America, he once extinguished flames from his brother’s clothing, preventing further injury. For this act of selfless heroism—performed while he was still in grade school—he received a national commendation from the organization.

Throughout his life, he navigated the challenges associated with Asperger’s syndrome. Despite experiencing severe astigmatism and receiving no formal instruction, Russell taught himself to read before starting school. One of his most notable attributes was his exceptional memory. He demonstrated a remarkable capacity for retaining detailed information with near-perfect recall.

The condition also presented him with significant social challenges, which he navigated with resilience and determination. His ability to grow into a remarkable person, despite the obstacles he faced, speaks to his strength of character. Through his perseverance and contributions, Russell became a source of inspiration for others who face similar challenges—often without a diagnosis or support.

Russell was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville. Though not wealthy, he lived a life of quiet charity, generously giving his time to others. Whether helping a struggling classmate in high school, listening to a friend in need, or volunteering at the parish’s weekly Thursday Friendship Feasts, he was always present—ready to serve without expectation of recognition. His life was a consistent witness to an unwavering, humble and enduring faith.

The Russell Larsen Memorial Endowed Scholarship expands access to higher education for students from Stevens, Pend Oreille and Ferry counties—three communities historically underrepresented in college enrollment. The scholarship’s donor said, “This scholarship offers what is often most needed: a chance. A chance to pursue something greater than oneself. It sends a powerful message: your potential is seen, supported and valued.”

Already, the scholarship is making an impact. This fall, two students from rural Washington received support from the fund—one pursuing a degree in computer engineering and the other studying nursing.

Designed to grow in perpetuity, the fund ensures that a Gonzaga education remains accessible to qualified students from these counties for generations to come. Because the award is need-based and tied to a student’s hometown, any eligible Gonzaga student from Stevens, Pend Oreille or Ferry County with demonstrated financial need is automatically considered each year.

The Russell Larsen Memorial Endowed Scholarship stands as a lasting testament to the belief that education transforms lives and elevates communities. It is an invitation to students in these rural counties to perform committedly, act courageously and persist confidently—knowing their future is worth investment.

If you are interested in supporting students from Stevens, Pend Orielle or Ferry Counties, you are invited to contribute to the Russell Larsen Memorial Endowed Scholarship with a gift at gonzaga.edu/larsenscholarship.