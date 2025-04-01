Ritu G. Chopra Selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Ritu G. Chopra honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ritu G. Chopra, Executive Coach, Management Consultant, Strategic Adviser, International Best-Selling Co-Author, International Speaker and Award-Winning Film Director, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Chopra will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of professional experience in information technology and mentoring & coaching professionals, Ms. Chopra has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Chopra is the President and Founder of Chopra Management Services, LLC., where she provides an array of services for her clients. She is a creative force, motivational speaker, and certified leadership coach with personal projects that are part of her commitment to giving back to the community. She wrote “Art of Life” and “Mastering Life” focusing on personal mastery to achieve success in professional domains. Her recently published title is ‘Women Leadership in 21st Century’ has been internationally acclaimed. Her upcoming book is ‘Magic in Mindfulness’.Ms. Chopra hosts and executive produces “Despite the Challenges,” a TV show about people who overcome impending circumstances, disabilities, or other barriers to contribute to society. She also leads seminars and workshops to suit a variety of audiences with topics such as engaging employees, women in leadership, teams: trust and integrity, managing stress, and highly desired interpersonal skills for success.Prior to her current business venture, Ms. Chopra served as an IT consultant for Everest Consulting Services and a Senior IT Manager at Merck and Bank of America. Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to change management, leadership development, public speaking, IT consulting, corporate training, executive coaching, and management consulting.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Chopra has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2017, she earned the Outstanding Achievement Award, as well as the Golden Fox Award, from CICFF for her documentary “The Secret Crimes: And the Silent Epidemic of Generations.” In addition, she earned the Best Shorts Award by The Best Shorts Competition and The Silver Winner 2017 by the International Independent Film Award. She received multiple awards in London most importantly ‘Crowned Face of WOHA International Brand Ambassador’ and ‘WOHA Emerald Queen for Peace’This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored on stage at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Ms. Chopra for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her newest accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Ms. Chopra attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethics, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower, inspire educate and help anyone anyway that she can.For more information please visit: https://RituChopra.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

