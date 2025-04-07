Kathy Scalzo Joins ELEVATE Mastermind as Temecula Ambassador, Bringing Financial Empowerment to the Community

Kathy Scalzo - Temecula Ambassador Craig Shah - ELEVATE Founder Temecula Chapter

The moment I heard Kathy wanted to join us, I knew she'd be a perfect fit. Her passion for financial education and talent for simplifying complex money concepts embody everything ELEVATE stands for.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Shah, CEO & Founder of ELEVATE Mastermind, is thrilled to welcome Kathy Scalzo to the ELEVATE team as the newest Temecula Ambassador! Known for her expertise in financial literacy and wealth-building strategies, Kathy brings valuable insights to help individuals take control of their financial futures. Her background as a Wealth Coach with Life 180 aligns perfectly with ELEVATE’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs and professionals worldwide.Kathy Scalzo specializes in infinite banking and financial independence, helping individuals and business owners maximize their wealth potential. She is passionate about educating people on leveraging their savings, eliminating debt, and creating sustainable investment strategies. Her experience with The Money Multiplier has equipped her with the knowledge to guide individuals toward financial empowerment and long-term success.“I couldn’t be more excited to join ELEVATE Mastermind and share my knowledge with this amazing community,” said Kathy Scalzo. “Many people unknowingly give away their hard-earned money to financial institutions. My goal is to help them take control of their financial future. The opportunity to collaborate with ELEVATE and make an even greater impact is truly an honor.”Kathy’s addition to ELEVATE will introduce transformative financial strategies to members, helping them unlock new opportunities for wealth creation. Her insights on financial freedom and wealth-building will be invaluable to entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals looking to elevate their success.Stay tuned for the announcement of Kathy Scalzo’s first event with ELEVATE Mastermind! This event will be a must-attend for anyone eager to learn how to harness their financial potential and build a secure, prosperous future.For more information about ELEVATE Mastermind, visit www.evokemedia.io or contact us at info@evokemedia.io.About ELEVATE MastermindELEVATE Mastermind is a premier community of high-level entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals dedicated to achieving financial growth and personal development. Led by CEO & Founder Craig Shah, ELEVATE provides exclusive networking opportunities, expert mentorship, and world-class resources to help individuals scale their businesses and build generational wealth.

