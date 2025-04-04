ELEVATE Welcomes Roxy Hops: A New Era of Transformation in Chile!
Roxy Hops joins ELEVATE Mastermind as Chile’s Ambassador, bringing resilience coaching and transformative strategies to empower individuals.
What Roxy Brings to ELEVATE
✔ Empowers Individuals – Using her Phoenix Protocol™ framework.
✔ Delivers Cutting-Edge Strategies – Rooted in neuroscience, NLP, and trauma psychology.
✔ Expands ELEVATE’s Reach – Building a strong community in Chile.
✔ Collaborates Globally – With top thought leaders in personal growth.
✔ Unlocks Exclusive Opportunities – Masterminds, workshops, and networking events.
Upcoming Event!
Roxy is thrilled to host the First Pre-Launch Mastermind Event, unveiling powerful strategies for overcoming challenges. Stay tuned for details!
Meet Roxy Hops
A resilience coach, mental health advocate, and social entrepreneur, Roxy has transformed personal hardships into a mission-driven career. Having faced profound losses—including a tough divorce, the Ukraine-Russia war, and her sister’s tragic suicide—she now empowers others to reclaim their strength.
She is also launching a Mental Health Center for children in Chile, focused on suicide prevention and emotional resilience. Collaborating with global leaders, Roxy is driving meaningful change in mental health advocacy and transformation.
A powerful new chapter begins—get ready for transformation in Chile!
