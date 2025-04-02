Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Readies for June Return to Idaho with All-Star Headliners Including Morgan Wade & Luke Grimes

The headliners for this year’s Idaho HWY 30 event, held June 18-21, are Ole 60 (Wednesday), Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners (Thursday), Luke Grimes (Friday), and Morgan Wade on Saturday.

The Highly Anticipated Four-Day Event Takes to the Twin Falls Fairgrounds June 18-21

FILER, ID, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is just around the corner and one of the most beloved music festivals of the season is preparing for its return. For the 12th year, Gordy’s HWY 30 is ready to rock the Twin Falls Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho - backed by a lineup of some of the biggest names in the music industry. The headliners for this year’s event, held June 18-21, are Ole 60 (Wednesday), Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners (Thursday), Luke Grimes (Friday), and Morgan Wade on Saturday.Wade, one of Nashville’s most critically acclaimed rising stars, released her fourth studio album “Obsessed” last year while her brand-new song “East Coast” is already generating buzz. She played last year’s event as well as a pop-up show for HWY 30 this winter. Aaron Lewis is also making a return but for the first time alongside his band, The Stateliners. The fest marks their first time hitting the road together in five years, following the success of their two no. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts. Meanwhile, Luke Grimes, who has over 95 million streams globally and is widely recognized for his role on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, and Ole 60, beloved for their meaningful lyrics like “Smoke & A Light” and explosive live shows, are both newcomers to the stage.“HWY 30 has grown so much over the years but one thing that has remained consistent is the music; our attendees travel from all over the world to come to our festival which is why we dedicate ourselves to putting together an incredible lineup for them,” said founder Gordy Schroeder. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s talent to our stage and creating memories that will last a lifetime.Early bird ticket pricing is still in effect including four-day and single-day passes. A limited number of camping spots also remain. Nearly 10,000 concertgoers are expected to attend the 2025 HWY Music Fest. Families are welcome with those under 12 years old receiving free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. To view the full lineup and purchase tickets, visit www.hwy30nation.com/idaho About Gordy’s HWY 30Gordy's HWY 30 is a four-day music festival held each summer in Filer, Idaho. Created by Gordy and Meg Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands from across the world and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information, visit www.hwy30nation.com

