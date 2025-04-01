H.R. 1152, Electronic Filing and Payment Fairness Act

H.R. 1152, the Electronic Filing and Payment Fairness Act, would require the IRS to consider a document or payment as having been made on time if the date on which it is sent electronically is on or before the due date, regardless of the date the document is marked as received.

