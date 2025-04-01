Armstrong appoints interim Labor Commissioner Zachary Greenberg to permanent role

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced he has appointed interim state Labor Commissioner Zachary Greenberg to the position on a permanent basis. Greenberg has led the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights as interim labor commissioner since January.

“Zach has proven himself to be a capable leader these past few months, ensuring North Dakota’s labor and human rights laws are enforced in a fair and timely manner,” Armstrong said. “He will continue to serve our citizens well as labor commissioner, working with employees and employers to help make North Dakota the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Greenberg earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston and his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks. He worked as a law clerk at a private firm in 2022 and spent the next two years in the Governor’s Office serving as a legal and policy advisor.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving all North Dakotans with the exceptional team in the Department of Labor and Human Rights,” Greenberg said. “Working together, we will continue to meet the needs of employees and employers, resolve disputes with neutrality and fairness, and treat all parties with empathy, patience, courtesy and respect.”

The Department of Labor and Human Rights is responsible for enforcing North Dakota labor and human rights laws and for educating the public about those laws. In addition, the department licenses employment agencies operating in the state and can verify the status of independent contractor relationships.