DED Invests Disaster Recovery Funds to Replenish Housing Inventories in Flood-Impacted Communities, Announces $8 Million of Additional Awards

The historic floods of 2019 resulted in an estimated $3+ billion of property damage in Nebraska. The disaster took a toll on the state’s housing inventories—destroying hundreds of homes.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is helping to make up for these housing losses. Following the floods, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated $108.9 million to Nebraska through the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program. With a portion of these federal funds, DED established the Affordable Housing Construction – Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (AHCP-LIHTC) Program. This program is supporting the development of quality, affordable housing in areas of the state most impacted by the March 2019 floods—prioritizing low-to-moderate income households. The AHCP-LIHTC program leverages Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) to offset the costs of development.

Four projects receiving AHCP-LIHTC grants have already been finished, with housing units fully leased.

Foundations Development completed the Hillsborough Place Senior Residences (132 Sahler) project at 4150 N. 132nd St. in Omaha. This project involved new construction of a 50-unit apartment building with 40 units designated for low-income seniors.

Another Foundations Development project, Falcon Ridge Senior Residences (180 Drexel), involved new construction of a 50-unit apartment building with 40-units designated for lower-income seniors. These residences are located at 18011 Drexel St. in Omaha.

Brinshore Development completed the Highlander Phase V project, known as Davis Ridge, which includes seven (7) three-story buildings offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. In all, Davis Ridge has 41 units, 28 of which are designated for families with limited incomes. It is located at 2198 N. 31st St. in Omaha.

Fremont Northside Townhomes II, developed by Mesner Development, Co., is a newly constructed multi-family rental housing project in Fremont. It consists of twenty-seven (27) single-story three- and four-bedroom units available to families with limited incomes.

Additionally, DED is announcing four more multi-family housing projects to receive funding through the Affordable Housing Construction Program. Each is receiving $2 million in AHCP-LIHTC funding, representing a combined $8 million investment. The funding also leverages 2025 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through NIFA. These financial resources will support the development of 525 housing units, with 487 of the units benefiting households with low-to-moderate incomes. Details on the four projects are displayed below.

Barring receipt of an additional allocation of CDBG-DR funding from HUD for this or a future disaster (or reallocation or deobligation in this or other CDBG-DR programs), DED expects these awards to be the final funds available through the Affordable Housing Construction – Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

Project Location Project Description Project Summary Program Funding # of Units Omaha New Construction Rental $2,000,000 113 Project Description: The 113-unit project is the third on-site housing phase of the Southside Terrace-Indian Hill HUD Choice Neighborhoods Transformation Plan. The project will consist of 19 buildings (4 walkup buildings, 11 townhome buildings, and 3 single-family homes). The project will include a community space, leasing office, and a community garden. The project includes 38 market-rate units and 75 income-restricted units—with the units ranging from one to five bedrooms.

Project Location Project Description Project Summary Program Funding # of Units Omaha Rehab Rental $2,000,000 143 Project Description: The 143-unit project is a partnership between Brinshore Development, LLC and Omaha Housing Authority to rehab the Pine Tower, an Omaha Public Housing building. The building is located one mile south of downtown Omaha and directly adjacent to the “Little Bohemia” area of Omaha. The development was originally built in 1970 and will be thoroughly renovated with new flooring, energy-efficient lighting and appliances, and new kitchens and bathrooms. Landscaping will also be refreshed. All 143 affordable units will be income-restricted.

Project Location Project Description Project Summary Program Funding # of Units Omaha Rehab Rental $2,000,000 131 Project Description: The 131-unit project is a redevelopment and preservation of the original Chambers Court located in North Omaha. The 131 units consist of 70 rehabbed units and 61 newly constructed units. The units, spread across eight buildings, range from one to four bedrooms. Each unit will have a ceiling fan in each bedroom, along with access to community rooms and an onsite playground. New apartments will have in-unit washers and dryers, while rehabbed apartments will have access to community laundry rooms. All 131 units will be income-restricted.

Project Location Project Description Project Summary Program Funding # of Units La Vista New Construction Rental $2,000,000 138 Project Description: The 138-unit project is the third and final phase of Cimarron Terrace Apartments community. Phase 3 consists of seven (7) buildings comprised of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units. There will be a washer and dryer installed and maintained in each unit, a storage area, built-in designated work/school space in each unit, designated playground/exercise equipment, and a produce garden. All 138 affordable units will be income-restricted.

For more information about the awarded projects or the AHCP-LIHTC Program, contact the Disaster Recovery Team via email at ded.cdbgdr@nebraska.gov or by phone at 800-426-6505.

Español: Para obtener ayuda, comuníquese con el Equipo de Recuperación de Desastres por correo electrónico a ded.cdbgdr@nebraska.gov o por teléfono al 800-426-6505.

