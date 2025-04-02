Run Out Groove Records Celebrates Record Store Day 2025 with Exclusive Releases and Special In-Store Signing

Run Out Groove Records, voted Burbank's Best record store for two years running. Photo - Run Out Groove Records Founders, Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson pose at their store.

Exclusive vinyl, pop favorites, and a special in-store signing by Wall of Voodoo’s Chas T. Gray highlight Run Out Groove’s 2025 RSD celebration.

I’m excited to hang with some old friends and meet a few new ones while we spin The Lost Tapes – LIVE.” — Chas T. Gray - Wall Of Voodoo

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Run Out Groove Records will once again open its doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 for Record Store Day 2025, celebrating one of the biggest days of the year for vinyl collectors and music fans.The Burbank vinyl record shop will be fully stocked with this year’s most sought-after RSD exclusives—including highly anticipated titles from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan—making it a banner year for pop fans. For collectors and music lovers of all stripes, the list also features standout selections from artists like The Replacements, BADBADNOTGOOD, Rage Against the Machine, and The Cure, along with cult classics like Shudder to Think, Cop Shoot Cop, and Pixies.As always, the store will showcase groundbreaking jazz, soul, and global grooves, with highlights including alternate-take rarities from Vince Guaraldi, transcendent live performances by Sun Ra, deep soul compilations from Soul Jazz Records, and spiritual jazz gems from legends like Charles Mingus and Archie Shepp. Whether you're crate-digging for hard bop, dub, or deep funk, this year’s offerings speak to the full spectrum of sound.In addition to the limited-run vinyl drops, this year’s celebration includes a special in-store appearance by Chas T. Gray, keyboardist of Wall of Voodoo, who will be signing copies of the band’s new Record Store Day release, “The Lost Tapes – LIVE” (Label 51 Recordings), in the afternoon, starting at 2 PM until 3 PM.“I’m excited to hang with some old friends and meet a few new ones while we spin The Lost Tapes – LIVE,” says Chas T. Gray. “This release digs into a raw and rowdy era of Wall of Voodoo—live shows from back when things were loud, weird, and beautiful. If you were there, you’ll remember. If you weren’t, now’s your chance to hear what it was all about.”“Growing up in Los Angeles and listening to KROQ and 91X, Wall of Voodoo was definitely a big part of my soundtrack during the 1980s,” said Jeff Ferguson, co-owner of Run Out Groove Records. “So it's mind-blowing to get to meet Chas and work with him for this event.”Record Store Day titles are available on a first come, first served basis—no holds or pre-orders, per RSD rules. The store will be open until 7 p.m., giving customers all day to browse new arrivals, explore rare finds, and connect with fellow music lovers.For more details and updates, follow @runoutgrooverecords on Instagram About Record Store DayRecord Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a way to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores. Today, it’s a worldwide event, held annually in April and on Black Friday in November, featuring hundreds of limited-edition vinyl releases, in-store performances, and community gatherings. Record Store Day celebrates the unique role record stores play in their local communities and in the music industry at large. Learn more at recordstoreday.com.About Run Out Groove RecordsRun Out Groove Records is an independent vinyl shop located in the heart of Magnolia Park in Burbank, California. Founded by longtime collectors Jeff Ferguson and Ellen Rehak, the store curates a wide selection of new releases, vintage finds, rare pressings, and essential catalog titles across every genre. With a retro-styled listening booth, handcrafted fixtures, and a true living-room vibe, Run Out Groove is as much a community hub as it is a record store. Open Tuesday from Sunday, 11 AM - 6 PM, and until 7 PM Fridays and Saturdays. Follow along at @runoutgrooverecords and visit runoutgrooverecords.com for the latest arrivals and updates.

