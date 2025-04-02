Heritage Pools’ Designers Earn PHTA Certified Builder Professional Certification

Two designers at Heritage Pools have earned the Certified Pool Builder (CBP) certification.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two designers at Heritage Pools have earned the Certified Pool Builder (CBP) certification. Devin Dockery and Dave Sexton of Heritage Pools join a community of professionals who have demonstrated their dedication to higher standards of practice in the pool building industry.The Certified Builder Professional is a nationally recognized designation. This program provides in-depth knowledge to build any type of swimming pool. All CBPs must complete the GENESIS Construction School course (C201 or C260) and pass the CBP exam to qualify for this program.The CBP is the first level of certification in the PHTA Certified Pool Builder and Design Professional Pathway, an education and certification career pathway designed to build upon knowledge in order become a Certified Master Pool Builder and Design Professional.Learn more information about the CBP certification: www.phta.org/certification/builder-design/cbp/ About Heritage PoolsEstablished in 2004, Heritage Pools is proud to provide homeowners throughout the Charleston area with exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs through custom pool installations. Their award-winning pools are a testament to years of dedication, creating stunning, one-of-a-kind spaces that transform an outdoor living space into something extraordinary.Heritage Pools offers comprehensive maintenance and service programs for all types of pools, whether built by their team or others. They also provide guidance and support for each pool installation, long after the project is complete. Their comprehensive renovation team can assist with a variety of upgrades to make your old pool look brand new again.For more information, visit https://swimhere.com/ About the Pool & Hot Tub AllianceThe Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 4,000 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub and spa industry.PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities.For more information, visit www.phta.org

