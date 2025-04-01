ASA Computers, Ampere Computing & AI Platform Alliance Unveil Intelligent Video Recording Solution at ISC West 2025

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASA Computers , in collaboration with members of the AI Platform Alliance including Ampere Computing , NETINT, Untether AI, ZoneMinder, and AVC Group, proudly introduces the Intelligent Video Recording (IVR) solution — a groundbreaking solution set to redefine video processing performance with AI-driven analytics. This premier IVR platform will debut at ISC West 2025, from March 31 – April 4 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.Designed for broadcasters, video service providers, and hyperscale streaming platforms, the Intelligent Video Recording solution delivers a powerful combination of high performance processing, AI-powered video enhancements, and cost-effective efficiency. This state-of-the-art platform from ASA Computers integrates AmpereAltra128-core cloud-native processors for ultra-efficient, scalable computing, NETINT’s advanced Quadra T1U video processing units for low-latency encoding, Untether AI’s speedAI240 Slim accelerator card for high performance, power-sensitive edge applications such as video analytics and surveillance, ZoneMinder enhancing the solution with its open-source video management system and AVC Group for expertise in designing and deploying advanced video distribution and broadcast technology systems.This collaboration brings together the best in cloud-native compute, video acceleration, and AI processing to meet the growing demand for scalable, high-efficiency video infrastructure,” said Dennis O’Connell, VP of Business Development & Strategy at ASA Computers/Racklive. “The Intelligent Video Recording solution is a game-changer for the industry, setting new standards for performance, sustainability, and AI-driven automation.”The AI-powered system supports hundreds of cameras simultaneously, delivering up to 8x better AI camera efficiency than traditional solutions. Housed in a solution consuming less than 600 watts, this IVR solution is designed to provide an energy-efficient, cost-effective solution for large-scale video recording and analytics.By harnessing Ampere’s highly efficient processor, NETINT’s low-latency video encoding capability, and Untether AI’s high-performance acceleration, ZoneMinder and AVC Group’s video expertise, ASA Computers’ Intelligent Video Recording solution ensures seamless, real-time video analytics while reducing operational costs. This innovation enables organizations to maximize streaming quality, optimize infrastructure, and power next-generation AI applications with minimal energy consumption. Attendees at ISC West 2025 are invited to visit Booth #6133 to experience a live demonstration of the Intelligent Video Recording solution.For more information, please visit www.asacomputers.com/ampere-partner_ISCWest2025.html About ASA ComputersASA Computers, a member of the AI Platform Alliance, is a leading IT solution provider headquartered in Fremont, California. Specializing in custom server-to-rack designs for cloud, AI and HPC applications, ASA Computers delivers innovative engineering solutions tailored to meet diverse IT infrastructure needs. To learn more about ASA Computers, visit www.asacomputers.com About AmpereAmpere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world’s first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information, visit Ampere Computing at https://amperecomputing.com/ About The AI Platform AllianceThe AI Platform Alliance is a strategic group of full stack ecosystem partners that provide enterprise-grade curated solutions specifically developed for AI inference use cases, and optimized for the industry leading AI platform from Ampere. The Alliance offers high performance, open, economical and sustainable solutions including design-in and ready-to-use AI inference-enabled services that help end customers and digital enterprises overcome the challenges of adapting to a constantly evolving market.For more information, visit https://platformalliance.ai/ About NETINTNETINT is a leader in high-performance video processing solutions, specializing in cutting-edge hardware and software technologies that accelerate video analytics and media processing at scale. By combining advanced AI and video processing capabilities, NETINT empowers industries to achieve real-time insights with efficiency and precision, driving innovation in security, surveillance, and beyond. Their solutions enable rapid deployment and seamless integration for a wide range of video analytics applications, delivering superior performance while minimizing power consumption. For more information visit, https://netint.com/ About Untether AIUntether AIprovides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its At-Memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology speedAIdevices, acceleration cards, and its imAIgineSoftware Development Kit. More information can be found at www.untether.ai . All references to Untether AI trademarks are the property of Untether AI.About ZoneMinderZoneMinder is the world’s oldest Free and Open Source complete enterprise surveillance solution. For over 20 years, ZoneMinder has been providing a cost effective, flexible option for standard CCTV and other innovative video solutions. For more information visit www.zoneminder.com About AVC GroupAVC Group is a distributor of integrated products that provide in-depth solutions for broadcasters. Our partners are the world’s best, supplying Audio and Video equipment such as radio console, audio distribution and processing, playout automation, call handling, social media, scheduling and much more. Please visit www.avc-group.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.