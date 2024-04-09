ASA Computers Appoints Ruban Kanapathippillai as Senior VP of Systems and Solutions
Silicon Valley veteran on board to drive innovation and growthFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASA Computers and its Data Center Division, Racklive, today announced the appointment of Ruban Kanapathippillai as Senior Vice President of Systems and Solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Ruban brings a wealth of expertise in hardware, software, and systems, including compute, networking, and storage.
Prior to joining ASA Computers, Ruban served as a founding team member of two highly successful Silicon Valley startups and played a pivotal role in their acquisition by Intel for VxTel (US$550 million), and WDC for Virident ($720 million.) Ruban's contributions extend beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, with over 30 US-granted patents in semiconductor chip and system designs, applications, and algorithms. His profound understanding of technology and product scaling, coupled with his leadership as an engineering luminary, product architect, and customer technology evangelist, has consistently driven innovation and propelled products from conception to enterprise-class solutions.
“Ruban's deep understanding of both the technical and business aspects of the industry is truly impressive,” said Arvind, CEO at ASA Computers. “His experience in leading high-performing teams, architecting innovative products, and building strong relationships will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our offerings.”
Ruban is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering with the highest honor, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Minnesota, and a minor in Economics.
"I am excited to join ASA Computers at this pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Ruban Kanapathippillai. "ASA's dedication to innovation and excellence resonates deeply with my own professional ethos, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive forward-thinking solutions that redefine the possibilities of computing."
Ruban Kanapathippillai's appointment marks a significant milestone for ASA Computers as the company continues to expand its leadership team and strengthen its position as a frontrunner in the technology industry.
