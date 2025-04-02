AUTHENTIC BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE SAL E BRASA TO OPEN IN SHENANDOAH THIS SPRING

Picanha steak sliced and served sizzling tableside. Sal e Brasa Logo

Get ready for a taste bud fiesta at Sal e Brasa, your new favorite Brazilian steakhouse in Shenandoah, TX!

Our mission? To whisk you away on a flavor-packed journey that'll make you feel like you're in Brazil, all while enjoying that famous Texas hospitality.” — Franck Bortoncello

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olá, amigos! Get ready for a taste bud fiesta at Sal e Brasa, your new favorite Brazilian steakhouse in Shenandoah, TX!Sal e Brasa, where Brazil meets Texas, is thrilled to announce its grand opening this Spring in Shenandoah, Texas. We're bringing over 30 years of culinary expertise straight from the heart of Brazil to The Woodlands area, offering an authentic churrasco adventure that won't break the bank!"Bem-vindo to Sal e Brasa – Where Every Meal is a Celebration of Brazilian Culinary Artistry," says Franck Bortoncello, one of the Managing Partners. "We're serving up more than just food – we're dishing out memories, Brazilian style! Our mission? To whisk you away on a flavor-packed journey that'll make you feel like you're in Brazil, all while enjoying that famous Texas hospitality."At Sal e Brasa (that's "salt and fire" for you, amigos), we're all about that rodízio life! Picture this: skilled gauchos (that's Brazilian for cowboys, kids!) dancing around your table, serving up endless slices of mouthwatering meats. Our star players? The juicy picanha (prime sirloin cap) and tender lamb sirloin that'll make you say "Que delícia!" Don't worry, we've perfected these recipes over generations, so you're in for a treat!But wait, there's more! We've got a gourmet buffet that's like a treasure trove of Brazilian flavors. Fresh salads, artisanal cheeses, and hot dishes that'll take your taste buds on a tour of Brazil's diverse culinary landscape. And for our seafood lovers, we've got ocean-fresh delicacies that'll make you feel like you're dining by the beaches of Rio!Our restaurant? It's like a little slice of Brazil right here in Texas. We've mixed fresh Brazilian vibes with that classic Texas Steakhouse feel, creating a warm, inviting space that's perfect for the whole family. Looking for a special spot for your celebration? Say "sim" to our cozy semi-private and private spaces – perfect for family gatherings or your next big shindig!"What makes Sal e Brasa special? It's our passion for bringing you the real deal," Bortoncello adds. "From our carefully picked ingredients to our time-honored cooking methods, we're all about giving you a true taste of Brazil without the need for a passport!"And let's not forget about our drinks! We've got a wine cellar that'll make any vino lover swoon, featuring the best from South America and beyond. Our mixologists are shaking up some amazing cocktails too – don't miss out on our caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail that packs a flavorful punch!Mark your calendars, amigos! Sal e Brasa is opening its doors at 1700 Research Forest Drive, Shenandoah, TX 77381 this Spring. We'll be serving up dinner every day, and for those weekend warriors, we've got lunch Friday through Sunday too.Want to know more? Samba over to www.salebrasausa.com or give us a ring at (281) 805-0999.About Sal e BrasaImagine a place where the whole family can samba through flavors from the heart of Brazil – that's Sal e Brasa! We're bringing the joy of authentic Brazilian churrasco to Texas, combining over 30 years of culinary know-how with a big warm abraço (that's a hug, folks!). At Sal e Brasa, we're all about keeping it real – real flavors, real techniques, and real good times, all at a price that won't make your wallet weep. From our family to yours, we invite you to join us for a celebration of food, culture, and togetherness – where every meal is a festa!Até logo, and see you in Spring for some seriously delicious fun!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.