Sal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse Opening

The wait is over!

Bem-vindo to Sal e Brasa! Authentic Brazilian Steakhouse Now Open in Shenandoah, TX

From the moment you walk through our doors, you’re family – and we feed our family well!” — Franck Bortoncello

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse proudly opened its doors on Saturday, April 26th, bringing the authentic flavors and festive spirit of Brazil to Shenandoah, TX. Located at 1700 Research Forest Drive (former Killen’s Steakhouse location), Sal e Brasa offers an unparalleled rodízio-style dining experience where the warmth of Brazilian hospitality meets the heart of Texas.“We are thrilled to welcome the Shenandoah and The Woodlands communities to our table,” said Franck Bortoncello, Managing Partner of Sal e Brasa. “With over 30 years of culinary expertise, we’ve created a dining adventure that celebrates the time-honored traditions of Brazilian churrasco. Our passion is bringing people together through food, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our new Texas family!”Sal e Brasa’s rodízio-style service presents an unlimited selection of prime meats, expertly grilled and carved tableside by skilled gauchos. Guests can savor signature cuts, including the renowned picanha (top sirloin cap) and succulent lamb chops, each seasoned to perfection with sal e brasa (salt and fire). Complementing the churrasco offerings is an extensive gourmet buffet featuring fresh salads, artisanal cheeses, and traditional Brazilian sides including the beloved pão de queijo (cheese bread).“At Sal e Brasa, we’re serving up more than just food – we’re dishing out memories, Brazilian style!” added Bortoncello. “Our team, many of whom hail from Brazil, brings authentic techniques and recipes passed down through generations. From the moment you walk through our doors, you’re family – and we feed our family well!”The restaurant is open seven days a week for dinner service, with lunch hours available Friday through Sunday. For those seeking a more intimate setting, Sal e Brasa offers elegant semi-private and private dining spaces, ideal for special occasions, business gatherings, or family celebrations. The restaurant proudly accommodates all dietary restrictions, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable dining experience.The spacious dining room features warm, Brazilian-inspired décor, creating an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and welcoming. From the sizzle of meats on open flames to the lively conversation and laughter filling the room, Sal e Brasa delivers an immersive cultural experience that goes beyond exceptional food.For reservations hours, and pricing information, visit www.salebrasausa.com/hours-and-pricing/ or call 281-805-0999. Até logo, and see you soon for some seriously delicious fun!About Sal e BrasaSal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse brings the authentic flavors of Brazilian churrasco to Shenandoah, TX. With over 30 years of culinary expertise, we offer an unparalleled dining adventure for the whole family. From our family-friendly atmosphere to elegant private dining spaces, Sal e Brasa is perfect for any occasion. Join us for a celebration of food, culture, and togetherness – where every meal is a festa!

