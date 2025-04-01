Mercy University Names Joseph Del Toro as New Chief Financial Officer

Official seal for Mercy University

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the appointment of Joseph Del Toro as its new chief financial officer. Del Toro is an accomplished financial leader with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning and operational management, making him a valuable addition to the University’s leadership team. In his role as CFO, he will oversee the university’s financial strategy, budgeting and long-term fiscal sustainability.“We are thrilled to welcome Joe Del Toro as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “His expertise will be instrumental in guiding our financial future and ensuring we can continue to advance our mission of providing a high-quality education for our students.”“I am eager to bring my skills and passion to Mercy, where I look forward to driving sustainable growth and advancing the organization's mission,” said new Mercy University CFO Joseph Del Toro.Prior to joining Mercy, Del Toro served as partner and CFO at Argand Partners, a middle-market private equity firm where he advised portfolio company CFOs and oversaw the financial operations of the firm and the funds it managed. Previously, he was CFO at The Topps Company, Undertone and Novitex Enterprise Solutions, where he professionalized operations, restructured financial processes and prepared companies for successful acquisition. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard.Del Toro is deeply passionate about and inspired by Mercy’s mission. As the son of Cuban immigrants and someone who participated in mentorship programs in college, he firmly believes education is a lever for equity and opportunity. Throughout his career, he has participated in numerous volunteer organizations and non-profit boards. Most recently, he joined the Board of Directors of Latino U College Access, a non-profit that empowers high achieving, low-income youth on their journeys to and through college so that they may reach their potential.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

