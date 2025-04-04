Eltropy Named Winner in 2025 Inc. Regionals and FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Eltropy Winner in Inc. Regionals and FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading AI-powered conversations platform recognized for exceptional growth and innovation in digital financial services

These awards validate what we see every day. Community financial institutions can effectively compete when they have the right tools to connect with members across all channels.” — Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the pioneering AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced it was ranked No. 30 on the Inc. 2025 Regionals: Pacific list of the fastest-growing private companies, achieving an impressive two-year growth rate of 296% in the Software category. Additionally, Eltropy has been selected as a winner in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.The Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, an extension of the national Inc. 5000 franchise, represents the most successful companies within the Pacific region's economy, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. Between 2021 and 2023, companies on this year's list showed a median growth rate of 124 percent, collectively adding 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy."Being recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region validates our strategic focus on serving community financial institutions," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "While most banking technology companies chase big bank clients, we've chosen a different path—supporting the thousands of credit unions and community banks that serve local economies across America. Our substantial growth trajectory reflects the real impact we're making in helping these institutions thrive in the digital age."Further acknowledging Eltropy's industry leadership, the company was also named a winner in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global financial technology market. Now in its 9th year, the 2025 program drew more than 4,500 nominations from around the world, with winners selected based on a rigorous evaluation process focused on innovation, performance, and impact in the financial services industry.Eltropy's unified conversations platform combines Text, Chat, Video, and Voice communication with AI capabilities in a single system. The company's Safe AI Strategy ensures all solutions meet financial industry regulatory requirements while upholding principles of governance, member equity, data privacy, transparency, and continuous improvement."These awards validate what we see every day," added Garg. "Community financial institutions can effectively compete when they have the right tools to connect with members across all channels. Technology doesn't have to be complicated or expensive to make a real difference, and our growth trajectory proves that our approach is working."The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards winners include industry leaders such as Brex, Mastercard, Revolut, Citi, FIS, Capital One, and other prominent financial services organizations.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific . For the full list of the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards winners, visit: https://fintechbreakthrough.com Join hundreds of community financial institutions at the Eltropy User Conference EMERGE 2025 , the premier digital conversations conference, April 22-25 in San Francisco.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution -- all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice -- all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About FinTech BreakthroughThe FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in financial technologies and services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

