Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,229 in the last 365 days.

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of HVAC Company in Central Massachusetts

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

I'm honored to help this buyer and seller," said Lange. "From the beginning, this was a natural fit for both parties, and I’m excited to see the business grow from here.”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the HVAC industry’s business broker and founder of Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established commercial HVAC company in Central Massachusetts.

"I'm honored to help this buyer and seller," said Lange. "From the beginning, this was a natural fit for both parties, and I’m excited to see the business grow from here."

With nearly 50 active HVAC business listings, Business Modification Group continues to be a leader in the heating and air industry’s buying and selling market. Lange and his team specialize in connecting motivated buyers with profitable businesses, ensuring smooth transactions and successful transitions.

For HVAC business owners considering selling, Lange says the market is strong with a record number of non-disclosure agreements (NDA) being received nationwide so far in Q1. The NDA is the first step for a buyer interested in acquiring a listed HVAC business.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Lange
Business Modification Group
Phone: (850) 669-2498
Email: Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com
BusinessModificationGroup.com

Patrick Lange
Business Modification Group
+1 850-669-2498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of HVAC Company in Central Massachusetts

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more