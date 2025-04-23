Patrick Lange Sells Sacramento-Based HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

We’ve seen a record number of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) submitted in the first quarter” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group and a leading business broker in the HVAC industry, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company serving Sacramento County, California.

“This was a fantastic deal,” said Lange. “The seller did an outstanding job building long-term value, particularly with over 1,000 active maintenance agreements in place. With a strong residential customer base and minimal exposure to new construction, it was an attractive opportunity that generated significant buyer interest.”

Business Modification Group currently represents nearly 50 HVAC companies for sale nationwide, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the heating and air M&A space. Lange and his team specialize in guiding business owners through the sales process and matching motivated buyers with profitable companies.

For those considering selling, Lange notes that market activity is at an all-time high. “We’ve seen a record number of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) submitted in the first quarter,” Lange said. “That level of interest means it’s a great time for HVAC business owners to explore their options.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.