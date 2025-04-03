SunnySideComedyFun@INSTAGRAM passes 100,000 Comedy Video Views

24,000 views on INSTAGRAM Reels. The Queen speaks. The world listens. 2,000 Views on INSTAGRAM Reels

Both series highlight obvious untruths which make them appealing in conflicted times. Everybody can laugh at outrageous facts from "know-it-all" characters like Doctor Science and Queen of the World.” — Bill Allard, Director of Sunny Side comedy collective.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QUEEN OF THE WORLD, a comedy video series making absurd predictions about the future, and DOCTOR SCIENCE, offering absurd answers to a wide range of odd life questions, are racking up views Monday through Friday on INSTAGRAM Reels.Vertical "phone friendly" social media versions of the videos are being distributed Monday through Friday @sunnysidecomedyfun on TikTok and INSTAGRAM.Simultaneously, Side Side YouTube is releasing high resolution vertical versions of both series as well as high resolution 16x9 feature presentation versions. Sunny Side YouTube was started in 2016 by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Bill Allard to preserve and provide access to comedy produced by the five man comedy troupe formed in Iowa City, Iowa in 1975. There are now over 300 Duck's Breath comedy videos posted on Sunny Side YouTube and the hope is that all video and audio tape from group's collective and individual work over the last 50 years will eventually be digitized and made available to comedy lovers for generations to come."Ask Doctor Science," a popular radio series Duck's Breath distributed to public radio stations, is the audio track for DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy videos. The visual track for the M-F Sunny Side Series started as a simple title and has grown into an appealing cartoon format featuring the faces of Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founders Dan Coffey and Merle Kessler who wrote and performed the radio show and took live question at Duck's Breath stage shows. The success of the series on INSTAGRAM (18 to 29 & active arty types of all ages) is a testament to the evergreen nature of the original radio show topics and writing style. The two timeless defined characters produced over 2,000 radio shows and Sunny Side is planning to release new DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy videos every week day through 2030.Sunny Side is a collective of over 100 similarly minded writers, actors, and editors who have been experimenting with what makes appealing original online comedy ever since Sunny Side YouTube opened for business in 2016.QUEEN OF THE WORLD started as live comedy predictions performed by Bill Allard to open a live broadcast he hosted Monday through Friday for 13 weeks in 2022 intorducing Sunny Side comedy videos released that day. The predictions are now prophecies voiced by the Queen of the World (Susie Schoonmaker) to questions voiced by a Worried Man (Sheldon Norberg) over a rollicking music bed by J Raoul Brody. The series is produced by Duck Spots, a production company founded by Allard to monetize DBMT comedy in 1980. Currently Bill and son Richard Allard share the Duck Spots executive producer role and are driving the Sunny Side bus to fame and fortune."Both DOCTOR SCIENCE and QUEEN OF THE WORLD highlight obvious untruths which make them appealing in conflicted times," says Allard. "We can all laugh together at outrageous facts from "know-it-all" characters like Doctor Science and the Queen of the World.More: SunnySideToday.com

