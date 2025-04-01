Mujo Learning Systems Welcomes Matthew Barnes as Senior Director of Sales for the Eastern Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems, an independent publisher, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew Barnes as the Senior Director of Sales for the Eastern Region. With over 20 years of experience in sales and a deep-rooted passion for education, Matt brings a unique blend of expertise to Mujo as the company continues to expand its reach in delivering cutting-edge Digital Marketing and AI for Business Curriculum.A former math teacher in New York State and Pennsylvania, Matt has dedicated his career to understanding the needs of educational institutions. His extensive background spans both the private and public sectors, where he has worked with some of the largest state universities across the United States. This experience has equipped him with a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by higher education institutions today.In his new role at Mujo, Matt will leverage his educational background and proven sales acumen to drive growth and innovation in the Eastern Region. His mission is to ensure that Mujo’s transformative educational resources, including its Digital Marketing and AI for Business curricula, continue to empower institutions and students alike.“We are excited to welcome Matt to the Mujo team,” said Shawn Moore, CEO and Founder of Mujo Learning Systems. “His unique combination of teaching experience and sales leadership makes him the ideal person to help us expand our impact in the Eastern Region. Matt’s passion for education and his deep understanding of the needs of higher education institutions align perfectly with Mujo’s mission to lead, educate, and inspire.”Matt’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Mujo as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings in digital and AI-driven textbooks . His leadership will play a critical role in strengthening relationships with institutions and ensuring that Mujo’s solutions meet the evolving needs of educators and students.“I am honored to join Mujo Learning Systems and contribute to its mission of transforming education through innovative solutions,” said Matt Barnes. “Having spent years in the classroom and working closely with higher education institutions, I understand the importance of providing resources that are both impactful and accessible. I look forward to working with the Mujo team to drive success and deliver value to our partners in the Eastern Region.”For more information about Mujo Learning Systems and its innovative educational solutions, visit https://www.mujo.com/ About Mujo Learning SystemsMujo, an independent publisher is a trusted leader specializing in digital marketing and applied AI for business curriculum for higher education and high schools. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Mujo empowers students and educators with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at https://www.mujo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.