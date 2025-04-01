Illinois Pawnbrokers Association Announces 2025 Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors

Applications Open April 1–30; Winners to Be Announced May 5

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois Pawnbrokers Association (IPA) announced the opening of the 2025 Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship program, offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Illinois communities served by IPA member pawnshops.Named in honor of IPA founding member Frank Ingram, the scholarship pays tribute to his enduring legacy of community support. The program draws inspiration from the Neighborhood Scholarship initiative Ingram began more than 20 years ago after hosting a community picnic for neighborhood children near his store, Ingram Windy City Pawners and Jewelers.“Supporting our community is a big part of our family’s business legacy, and I’m proud to see the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association carrying on that tradition through this scholarship,” said Angel Ingram, Frank Ingram’s granddaughter and leader of the scholarship initiative.Beginning April 1, 2025, eligible students may apply online at illinoispawn.org . The application window closes April 30, and winners will be announced May 5.“Frank impacted so many lives in his community and in the pawn industry,” said IPA President Kelly Swisher. “This scholarship is a fitting tribute to his legacy and the values he stood for.”The Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship is part of IPA’s broader commitment to supporting education and uplifting local communities throughout the state.For eligibility requirements, application details, and more information, visit illinoispawn.org

