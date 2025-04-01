Ruth's Chris Steak House Announces Relocation to Expanded New Rogers Location

Ruth's Chris new Rogers, AR location. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers Rogers Ruth's Chris Steak House. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers Rogers Ruth's Chris Steak House. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers Rogers Ruth's Chris Steak House. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers Rogers Ruth's Chris Steak House. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers

Ruth's Chris relocates to new two-story Rogers location in April, featuring bars, private dining, wine lockers and creating new jobs in upscale development.

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is building as Ruth’s Chris Steak House, owned and operated by the family-owned Prime Hospitality Group (PHG), prepares to relocate its Rogers restaurant to a brand-new, state-of-the-art location. Scheduled to open on April 14, 2025, the new restaurant will be located at 5401 W. Northgate Rd, Rogers, Arkansas in The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, offering an elevated dining experience with expanded amenities and increased space. The new location is connected to the Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development, which consists of 304 luxury apartments opening in summer 2025.

Designed to enhance the guest experience, the expanded two-story restaurant will provide a spacious, modern atmosphere perfect for intimate dinners, lively social gatherings, and special occasions. With dozens of new jobs created, this location will continue to serve as a premier destination for celebrations, community gatherings, and business events.

The new two-story restaurant will showcase elevated mid-century modern interiors and luxurious amenities, including:

- Seating capacity for over 500 across two meticulously designed levels.

- Luxurious mid-century modern interiors blended with lush landscaping and museum-worthy art installations.

- 55 elegantly built-in wine lockers line the grand, light-filled staircase, adding a refined design element to the space.

- Expansive private dining and banquet rooms with cutting-edge AV capabilities.

- Two main bars plus one bar for private dining.

- Ideal for upscale weddings, corporate functions, and high-profile celebrations.

Main Level:

Guests are welcomed into a sophisticated atmosphere featuring a vaulted bar dining area, a refined Wine Room, and expansive private dining spaces. The open-air patio, surrounded by lush greenery and curated ambiance, offers an inviting extension of the main dining room.

Second Level:

The energy heightens with a vibrant bar and multiple al fresco dining areas offering panoramic views of westward sunsets and eastward cityscapes. An intimate private dining room with patio access completes the experience. The patios are climate-controlled for year-round comfort, with heating, fans, and cooling misters.

“As the Rogers community continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to grow alongside it," said Kristy Rans, President and Owner of Prime Hospitality Group. "This new location allows us to provide a best-in-market experience for our guests while also creating new jobs and contributing to the continued economic development of this vibrant area."

As one of the first additions to the upscale mixed-use development by Great Lakes Capital, the new restaurant represents an exciting new chapter for Ruth’s Chris in Rogers as the area continues to thrive. Throughout the construction process, Ruth’s Chris will share updates and announcements about the grand opening. Stay tuned for the latest news and hiring opportunities at:



About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Prime Hospitality Group, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a family-owned business and operates Ruth’s Chris franchises in North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit: www.greatlakescapital.com

