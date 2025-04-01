Commission Approves Expansion of Digital License and Tag Options for Recreational Hunting, Fishing

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is expanding digital license and tag options to all recreational hunting, fishing and combo license and tag types.

TPWD introduced digital licensing and tagging in 2022 for harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum.

Options have since expanded to allow resident hunters and anglers to purchase a fully digital license for the super combo (Items 111, 117), youth hunting (Item 169) or lifetime combo (Item 990), Hunting (Item 991), or Fishing tags (Item 992). Customers can also purchase other products such as the exempt angler tag (Item 257), bonus red drum (Item 599) and spotted seatrout tags (Item 596).

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved expanded digital license and tag amendments during its March meeting. The new will go into effect on Sept. 1 but will be available for purchase Aug. 15, when 2025-26 licenses go on sale.

Additional information on the new amendments can be viewed on the commission website.