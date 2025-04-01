Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Wayne County, W.Va. Opening Wednesday, April 2, 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open in Wayne County at Tolsia High School at 8 a.m., April 2, 2025. FEMA encourages residents of the impacted counties to register for assistance, including homeowners and renters.

 

The center is located at: 

Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center

Tolsia High School

1 Rebel Drive

Fort Gay, WV 25514

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

 

Residents, both homeowners and renters, in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who sustained losses can apply for assistance in several ways:

  • Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Downloading the FEMA App.
  • Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
    • Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.
  • Speaking with someone in person.
    • Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be on the ground in impacted communities, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance.
    • In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Logan, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties. At a center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available. The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including residents with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. 
Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center

Southern WV Community & Technical College

100 College Drive

Logan, WV 25601

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

 

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed April 26
McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center  McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center  

Board of Education Office

900 Mount View High School Road

Welch, WV 24801

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

 

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs. 

FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

 

