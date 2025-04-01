Disaster Recovery Center in Wayne County, W.Va. Opening Wednesday, April 2, 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open in Wayne County at Tolsia High School at 8 a.m., April 2, 2025. FEMA encourages residents of the impacted counties to register for assistance, including homeowners and renters.

The center is located at:

Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center Tolsia High School 1 Rebel Drive Fort Gay, WV 25514 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Residents, both homeowners and renters, in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who sustained losses can apply for assistance in several ways:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

. Speaking with someone in person. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be on the ground in impacted communities, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Logan, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties. At a center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available. The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including residents with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.



Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed April 26 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Board of Education Office 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

