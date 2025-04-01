2025 Utah Legislative Wrap-up
The 2025 Utah Legislative Session brought forth a series of bills aimed at supporting Utah's veterans, service members, and their families. From enhancing protections and addressing homelessness to expanding educational opportunities and recognizing military service, these legislative actions reflect a commitment to those who have served. Here's a brief overview of the key bills passed, covering general provisions, recognition of service, military affairs, and educational benefits.
HB 248 – Veteran Protections Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Verona Mauga (Primary) and Senator Jerry Stevenson
This bill provides that the Utah Division of Consumer Protection is responsible for enforcing civil penalties for individuals who unlawfully provide veterans with assistance in obtaining VA benefits and clarifies what conduct is not permitted when providing veterans with assistance obtaining those benefits.
HB 266 – Veteran Housing Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost (Primary) and Senator Calvin Musselman
This bill requires the Utah Homeless Services Board and the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs to work in conjunction to create best practices for assisting veterans experiencing homelessness.
HB 376 – National Guard Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Jefferson Burton (Primary) and Senator Ann Millner
This bill defines terms; amends provisions related to the appointment of the adjutant general; amends provisions related to the management of the State Armory Board; clarifies what electronic means the State Armory Board may use in conducting meetings and taking official action; allows for the National Guard to repay student loans for active members of the National Guard using current funds; addresses the appointment and responsibilities of certain judge advocates; addresses the use of force by a military service member or a member of the National Guard in certain circumstances; and provides that a military chaplain may solemnize a marriage.
HB 430 – Security and Land Restriction Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Candice Pierucci (Primary) and Senator Michael McKell
This bill introduces critical changes to land use and security protocols in Utah. Primarily, it aims to protect sensitive areas by prohibiting food delivery services and imposing additional restrictions on foreign entities near military installations and other designated sites. This bill reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding Utah's strategic assets and ensuring national security.
SB 62 – Spaceport Exploration Committee
Sponsors: Senator Jerry Stevenson (Primary) and Representative Val Peterson
This bill establishes the Spaceport Exploration Committee to assess the feasibility and potential benefits of creating a spaceport in Utah. The committee will define objectives, evaluate possible activities, conduct studies, and provide recommendations to the Legislature
SB 87 – DUI Sentencing Modifications
Sponsors: Senator Stephanie Pitcher (Primary) and Representative Andrew Stoddard
Clarifies that a veterans treatment court program is a problem-solving court an individual may participate in or successfully complete that allows a court to shorten or suspend the individual’s suspension or revocation of the individual’s license due to a DUI conviction.
SB 78 – Homeless Individuals Protection Amendments
Sponsors: Senator Jen Plumb (Primary) and Representative Tyler Clancy
This bill establishes a homeless service provider ombudsman within the Office of Homeless Services. This role is designed to address and resolve complaints from both individuals experiencing homelessness and service providers.
HB 32 – Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway
Sponsors: Representative Thomas Peterson (Primary) and Senator Scott Sandall
This bill designates Route 102 as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway. This bill honors the Borgstrom brothers, recognizing their contributions and sacrifices, by naming a section of Utah's state highway system in their memory. The legislation aims to create a lasting tribute, ensuring their legacy is remembered by residents and visitors traveling along this route.
Official Citation Honoring Vietnam Veterans
Sponsors: Representative Karianne Lisonbee and Senator Calvin Musselman
This official citation from the Utah Legislature acknowledges the profound sacrifices and contributions of Vietnam War veterans. It commemorates the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, highlighting the service of those who answered the call of duty between the 1950s and 1975. The citation recognizes the unique challenges faced by these veterans, including public disapproval upon their return, and honors the bravery of both American and Vietnamese individuals who served. The Utah Legislature, on February 26, 2025, formally recorded its appreciation for these veterans, their families, and all those who supported the war effort.
HB 122 – Military Affairs Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Jefferson Burton (Primary) and Senator Todd Weiler
Clarifies services provided by the department, Formally assigns the State Approving Agency to the department, and moves the administration of easements around military installations from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.
SB 19 – Utah Retirement Systems Amendments for Military Personnel
Sponsors: Senator Heidi Balderree (Primary) and Representative Val Peterson
This bill amends the Utah Retirement Systems to better accommodate military personnel and their spouses. Specifically, it allows unvested military spouses who must relocate due to Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders to retain their employer's contributions to their retirement accounts. This bill acknowledges the unique challenges faced by military families and aims to provide greater financial security during frequent relocations.
HB 142 – Service Member and Veteran Amendments
Sponsors: Representative Jordan Teuscher (Primary) and Senator Todd Weiler
This bill removes the residency requirement for in-state tuition at a state institution of higher education for: active military members, military veterans, family members of active military members and family members of military veterans.
SB 17 – Services for Department of Defense Civilian Employees
Sponsors: Senator Ann Millner (Primary) and Representative Val Peterson
This bill extends education and employment benefits to civilian employees of the Department of Defense (DOD) who are transferred to Utah. This bill aims to support these individuals and their families by providing access to state-level resources, recognizing their contributions to national security and the state's economy. By including DOD civilians in these benefits, Utah acknowledges their unique circumstances and facilitates a smoother transition for those relocating to the state.
