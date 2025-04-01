2025 Utah Legislative Wrap-up

The 2025 Utah Legislative Session brought forth a series of bills aimed at supporting Utah's veterans, service members, and their families. From enhancing protections and addressing homelessness to expanding educational opportunities and recognizing military service, these legislative actions reflect a commitment to those who have served. Here's a brief overview of the key bills passed, covering general provisions, recognition of service, military affairs, and educational benefits.

HB 248 – Veteran Protections Amendments

Sponsors: Representative Verona Mauga (Primary) and Senator Jerry Stevenson

This bill provides that the Utah Division of Consumer Protection is responsible for enforcing civil penalties for individuals who unlawfully provide veterans with assistance in obtaining VA benefits and clarifies what conduct is not permitted when providing veterans with assistance obtaining those benefits.

HB 266 – Veteran Housing Amendments

Sponsors: Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost (Primary) and Senator Calvin Musselman

This bill requires the Utah Homeless Services Board and the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs to work in conjunction to create best practices for assisting veterans experiencing homelessness.

HB 376 – National Guard Amendments

Sponsors: Representative Jefferson Burton (Primary) and Senator Ann Millner

This bill defines terms; amends provisions related to the appointment of the adjutant general; amends provisions related to the management of the State Armory Board; clarifies what electronic means the State Armory Board may use in conducting meetings and taking official action; allows for the National Guard to repay student loans for active members of the National Guard using current funds; addresses the appointment and responsibilities of certain judge advocates; addresses the use of force by a military service member or a member of the National Guard in certain circumstances; and provides that a military chaplain may solemnize a marriage.

HB 430 – Security and Land Restriction Amendments

Sponsors: Representative Candice Pierucci (Primary) and Senator Michael McKell

This bill introduces critical changes to land use and security protocols in Utah. Primarily, it aims to protect sensitive areas by prohibiting food delivery services and imposing additional restrictions on foreign entities near military installations and other designated sites. This bill reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding Utah's strategic assets and ensuring national security.

SB 62 – Spaceport Exploration Committee

Sponsors: Senator Jerry Stevenson (Primary) and Representative Val Peterson

This bill establishes the Spaceport Exploration Committee to assess the feasibility and potential benefits of creating a spaceport in Utah. The committee will define objectives, evaluate possible activities, conduct studies, and provide recommendations to the Legislature

SB 87 – DUI Sentencing Modifications

Sponsors: Senator Stephanie Pitcher (Primary) and Representative Andrew Stoddard

Clarifies that a veterans treatment court program is a problem-solving court an individual may participate in or successfully complete that allows a court to shorten or suspend the individual’s suspension or revocation of the individual’s license due to a DUI conviction.

SB 78 – Homeless Individuals Protection Amendments

Sponsors: Senator Jen Plumb (Primary) and Representative Tyler Clancy

This bill establishes a homeless service provider ombudsman within the Office of Homeless Services. This role is designed to address and resolve complaints from both individuals experiencing homelessness and service providers.