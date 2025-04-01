Governor Cox Declares April 2025 Month of the Military Child in Utah

This April, Utah joins the nation in recognizing the incredible resilience and strength of our military children. Governor Spencer J. Cox has officially declared April 2025 as the Month of the Military Child in Utah, a time dedicated to honoring the sacrifices and contributions of the roughly 17,000 military children who call our state home.

These young heroes face unique challenges, including frequent relocations and the absence of their parents due to deployments. Yet, they consistently demonstrate remarkable strength, enriching our schools and communities with their resilience.

Utah is committed to supporting these children through various initiatives. The Utah State Board of Education, in collaboration with school liaison officers, military leaders, educators, and community organizations, works tirelessly to ensure the educational and emotional well-being of military children. Our state's active participation in the Purple Star schools program and the "Five & Thrive" initiative further underscores our dedication to providing consistent support in key areas like childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment.

A highlight of the month is April 15th, Purple Up Day. On this day, we encourage everyone to wear purple in solidarity with military children. Purple symbolizes the combined strength and unity of all branches of the armed services, representing the blend of their colors.

Let's all show our appreciation for Utah's military children and their families by wearing purple, participating in local events, or offering words of encouragement this April.

Read Governor Cox’s official declaration HERE.