Comedian Mark Lundholm Speaks at Douglas County Corrections

Comedian Mark Lundholm visited Douglas County Corrections on March 20, 2025, volunteering his time before his scheduled performance at The Funny Bone later that evening. A former convict and recovering homeless drug addict, Lundholm blends comedy with inspiration, sharing a powerful message of resilience and transformation.

During his visit, he spoke to participants in the Re-Entry Assistance Program, Work Release, the veteran’s community, the therapeutic men’s community, and the women’s community, using humor and personal experience to connect with his audience.

Photo L to R: Comedian Mark Lundholm and Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Rob Owens