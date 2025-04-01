Join MDC and NDA for April 29 webinar on Quality Deer Management

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online on Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. for a free live Zoom webinar on Quality Deer Management (QDM). The webinar will begin with a presentation from an NDA Deer Outreach Specialist on what QDM is and how to start implementing it followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on QDM and click on it on April 29 at 6 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49G. For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

The QDM webinar is the first of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2025 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. Upcoming webinars are: Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails on June 24 at 6 p.m.; Wildflowers and Whitetails on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.; and Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.