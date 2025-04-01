Nanopharmaceutics Inc. Announces Initiation of Clinical Study of Triapine + Radiation for Glioblastoma or Astrocytoma

Initiation of Clinical Study Testing the Addition of an Anti-Cancer Drug, Triapine®, to the Usual Radiation Therapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma or Astrocytoma

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanopharmaceutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, announced initiation a Phase 1 clinical study sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, titled “Testing the Addition of an Anti-Cancer Drug, Triapine , to the Usual Radiation Therapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma or Astrocytoma” (NCI protocol 10669, ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06860594). The primary objective of the phase 1 study will be to identify the safety and maximally tolerated dose (MTD) of oral Triapineused in combination with radiation therapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) or astrocytoma. The Principal Investigator is Stephanie M Yoon, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center Lead Academic Organization, and the study will recruit 30 patients. The study will be performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between NCI and Nanopharmaceutics and conducted by the NCI funded Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network (ETCTN).This phase I trial tests the safety, side effects, and best dose of Triapinein combination with radiation therapy in treating patients with glioblastoma or astrocytoma that has come back after a period of improvement (recurrent). Triapinemay stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking some of the enzymes needed for cell growth. Radiation therapy uses high energy x-rays, particles, or radioactive seeds to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Giving Triapinein combination with radiation therapy may be safe, tolerable, and/or effective in treating patients with recurrent glioblastoma or astrocytoma.About TriapineTriapineis s synthetic heterocyclic carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone with potential antineoplastic activity being studied in the treatment of cancer. It is a type of ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor. Also called 3-aminopyridine-2-carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone and 3-AP, Triapineinhibits the enzyme ribonucleotide reductase, resulting in the inhibition of the conversion of ribonucleoside diphosphates to deoxyribonucleotides necessary for DNA synthesis.About Nanopharmaceutics, Inc.Nanopharmaceutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing oral, topical, and injectable products for cancer, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and infectious diseases. Leveraging its expertise in nanoparticle and fine-particle formulations, which can specifically be used to improve hard-to-deliver Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS) category II and IV drugs, Nanopharmaceutics is focused on formulation development aimed at improving drug absorption and stability. Nanopharmaceutics is a subsidiary of TRON Group Inc. (OTC:TGRP).

