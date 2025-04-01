Memphis Grizzlies Dedicate Game to Work Zone Safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) kicks off National Work Zone Awareness during the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game on April 1. Work Zone Awareness Week (April 21-25) is an annual spring campaign marking the beginning of the construction season. Its purpose is to promote safe driving in work zones.

“We are excited to have Grizz Nation amplify our work zone safety message,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “These partnerships exemplify what it means to work together as it is a shared responsibility for all of us - whether behind the wheel or working on the side of the road - to ensure everyone makes it home safely. Together, we can make a difference.”

TDOT’s mascots, Dottie and Trashsquatch of Nobody Trashes Tennessee fame, will be at the game cheering on their friend Grizz and encouraging motorists to sign the Work With Us pledge. Fans will also receive a commemorative rally towel.

In 2016, TDOT lost three workers within eight months. The Work With Us—Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign was launched in 2017 to promote work zone safety throughout the year. Since we started keeping records in 1948, 113 workers have been killed on the job.

Whether patching potholes or helping someone change a flat tire, our employees deserve a safe workplace. Pay attention, move over, and slow down for all vehicles with flashing lights. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

For more information and to pledge to drive safely in work zones, visit this website: Work With Us.

