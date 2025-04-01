NovaVision Expands Its Reach: Acquires Precision Converting Technologies to Enhance Capabilities

Precision Converting Technologies provides NovaVision with new state-of-the-art finishing capabilities, as shown here.

Leader in innovative security and durability labeling solutions expands converting and finishing technologies

BOWLING GREEN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaVision, LLC (“NovaVision”), a leading producer of high-security identification and authentication solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Precision Converting Technologies (“PCT”). This acquisition expands NovaVision’s capabilities and strengthens its position as a premier provider of security and identification solutions.

PCT, based in Hudson, WI, specializes in advanced security products and solutions, including ID and bank card security laminates, passport laminates, custom labels, and custom precision converting capabilities that serve various industries. With this acquisition, NovaVision and PCT are combining their expertise to offer a broader range of high-quality security solutions to customers. PCT’s expertise in precision converting and security printing makes them an ideal accompaniment to NovaVision’s existing portfolio of products.

Together, NovaVision and PCT bring a complementary range of products and solutions to the market:

NovaVision Product Offerings:

• Security hologram labels

• Tamper-evident labels and tamper-evident tapes

• Mechanical seals and authentication solutions

• Custom security printing and serialization

• Durable flexographic, digital, and screen-printed labels

PCT Product Offerings:

• Precision die-cutting and converting solutions

• High-security printing and labeling

• Custom adhesive and lamination solutions

“The addition of PCT to NovaVision aligns perfectly with our commitment to security, authentication, and durable brand identity,” said Steve Wirrig, CEO of NovaVision. “Most importantly, we recognize and deeply appreciate the PCT team—their depth of expertise, dedication to quality, and commitment to security solutions. We look forward to integrating their knowledge and skills into NovaVision as we continue to develop and deliver best-in-class security solutions.”

“NovaVision’s focus on security and quality makes them the perfect steward for PCT’s future,” added Dan Gabrielson, owner of PCT. “We are excited to join forces with NovaVision, knowing that our customers will continue to receive the highest level of service and innovative security solutions.”

NovaVision partnered with Incline Equity Partners in 2022 to accelerate growth and strengthen its leadership in the security and identification industry. This acquisition further enhances NovaVision’s ability to serve customers with cutting-edge technology and reliable security products.

About NovaVision, LLC: https://www.novavisioninc.com/

Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, NovaVision manufactures and distributes hologram and security labels, tamper-evident tapes, mechanical seals, and a full line of durable flexographic, screen, and digitally printed labels. NovaVision has additional manufacturing facilities in Winston Salem, NC, Atlanta, GA, and now Hudson, WI. Founded in 1994, NovaVision has grown to become the premier supplier of consumable security products and durable brand identification labels through investments in vertical integration, superior customer service, and R&D capabilities.

About Incline Equity Partners

Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies. Incline generally seeks growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investments include ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts, and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

