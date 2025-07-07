Phillips 66 Protects Retail Fuel Network with NovaVision Security Solutions

A Phillips 66 Station protecting consumers at the pump NovaVision security label revealing "VOID OPEN" when tampered with NovaVision

Tamper-Evident Labels and Advanced Protocols Help Combat $11 Billion Industry Threat

When a customer becomes a victim of card skimming at a gas station, it undermines trust. Our goal is to help retailers maintain that trust by securing every transaction.” — A NovaVision Spokesperson

BOWLING GREEN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of growing fraud targeting the retail fuel industry, Phillips 66 has partnered with NovaVision, a leading provider of tamper-evident security products, to protect its network of more than 7,000 branded gas stations across the United States. This strategic partnership showcases how physical security tools combined with operational best practices can significantly reduce fuel theft and payment fraud.

Skimming at gas pumps costs consumers and businesses over $11 billion annually in the U.S., according to industry estimates. From card data theft to large-scale fuel siphoning using “bladder trucks,” criminals have grown more sophisticated, requiring stations to evolve with stronger, layered defenses. Phillips 66’s solution: work with NovaVision to deploy tamper-evident labels and authentication tools designed to stop fraud before it starts.

“Criminals move fast. So must we,” said John McIntosh, Senior Fraud Investigator at Phillips 66. He described NovaVision’s team as not just a vendor, but as a proactive partner in fraud prevention with products, protocols, and customer service to help ensure security at every checkpoint.

A Proven Solution at the Pump

NovaVision’s specialty security labels are engineered specifically for gasoline dispensers and have been proven in thousands of retail gas stations nationwide since 2007. The labels are placed over access points on fuel pumps. If tampered with, the label displays a clear “VOID OPEN” message. Each label also features anti-counterfeit technology: a visible watermark and a hidden security pattern that fluoresces under black light, making it virtually impossible for criminals to replicate.

The company also offers blocker dots and card reader bezels, which physically prevent overlay skimmers from being installed on payment terminals. Each component is tied to a unique serial number and distributed only through verified channels.

“NovaVision enforces strict distribution controls,” McIntosh noted. “They verify every order to ensure security labels are only sent to authorized Phillips 66 locations. This helps us stop bad actors pretending to be legitimate customers.”

Protecting a Decentralized Network

One of the challenges Phillips 66 faces is its independently owned and operated retail model. With thousands of operators nationwide, consistent implementation of security measures is essential. NovaVision makes that possible.

Through standardized inspection protocols and employee training, Phillips 66 ensures frontline staff know how to identify tampering and respond quickly. The company even incentivizes vigilance with its Skimmer Reward Program, which pays employees who discover fraudulent devices during routine inspections.

Big Protection, Small Price

For station owners, NovaVision’s solutions provide a high return on a modest investment. A pack of 1,000 labels costs less than $200 and typically lasts about two years per station. Compare that to the potential $200,000+ in fraud liability some stations face over a seven-year span without proper safeguards.

Beyond financial loss, reputational damage can be devastating. “When a customer becomes a victim of card skimming at a gas station, it undermines trust,” said a NovaVision spokesperson. “Our goal is to help retailers maintain that trust by securing every transaction.”

A Model for the Industry

The NovaVision-Phillips 66 collaboration reflects best practices recommended by the Federal Trade Commission and top security analysts. It integrates daily inspection routines, tamper-proof labeling, secure supply chains, and responsive action plans, creating a defense-in-depth system that’s ready to evolve as new threats emerge.

This partnership also highlights a broader industry shift. The global tamper-evident packaging market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion by 2035, driven by consumer demand for authenticity and safety.

